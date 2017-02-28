Piikani First Nation drug seizure results in charges for two

On February 25, Piikani RCMP officers pulled a vehicle over a vehicle leaving a residence after seeing that the passenger was in breach of his curfew conditions. After arresting both the passenger and driver, officers discovered 96 grams of cocaine in the vehicle as well as proceeds of crime.
31-year-old Donovan Jackson from Brocket has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking as well as resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on March 14, 2017.
34-year-old Cecilia Big-Bull from Brocket has also been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on March 14, 2017.
“This is a significant seizure of drugs,” says Sgt. Ray Starzynski, Piikani RCMP detachment commander. ”We know the damage these drugs cause for families and I am glad we were able to stop this cocaine from making its way into the community. It’s only with the support of Piikani First Nation members that we have success with these types of investigation and seizures.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Piikani RCMP detachment at 403-965-2001.
