Pincher Creek Activity Registration night March 8

MARCH 8, 6:00 - 8:00 PM
POOL LOBBY
The following groups will be providing information and taking spring registration:
Adult Learning Centre
Allied Arts
Canyon School Preschool registration
Dolphin Swim ClubFootball
Jr. Golf
Kayaking (free kayaking tryouts)
Library (free library membership & Summer Reading Club)
Livingstone Ski Academy
Minor Soccer
Minor Baseball
Pickle Ball Clinic
Pincher Archery Club
SGB Fitbodies
Swimming Lessons
Turning Pointe Dance
Vertical Church
And more!
Lots of activities for all ages!