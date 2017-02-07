Pincher Creek Curling Club continues to look for insurance and funding

The Executive told the membership that they are looking into other avenues for insurance including quotes from other insurance agencies and the sale of the building to the town is to only be used 'as a last resort'. If they cannot obtain insurance they will no longer be able to operate the curling rink.
Club representatives Brenda Heisler and Jessie Nelson appeared before Pincher Creek's Town Council on Monday evening January 23 to ask for council's help in securing insurance for the club's facility on Main Street. The delegation told council that the club has been unable to secure liability or contents insurance past February 24 of this year, due to the unfavourable engineering report of 2011 which found that the structure needed extensive repair, or preferably replacement. The same report led to the club being unable to acquire fire or structural insurance for the last several years.
Council for the Town of Pincher Creek met with Debbie Reed of the Curling Club last Wednesday and agreed to issue a letter of support to for the club's Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) grant review. This is an application regarding the purchase of an ice plant on skids. The curling club has known that even though they require a new ice plant, the building has issues and there are plans to build a new curling facility. One of the options of where the new curling rink may go is at the golf course. The current ice plant is breaking down regularly, according to Reed, and the plan is to have it working in the current facility for the rest of the lifespan of the building then transfer it to where the new facility is built.
Town Council had earlier supplied a letter of support for the Curling Club's Canada 150 grant funding application for the purchase of a portable ice plan. Mayor Don Anderberg explained "We agreed to that at that time, in about the same amount." As the Curling Club did not receive funds from the Canada 150 grant they are trying other avenues of support.
The total project cost is $400,000. The request to CFEP is for $125,000. The request to the Town is to match the grant ask of $125,000, and to cover the remaining $150,000 for the request, for a total commitment of $275,000
Councillor Doug Thornton asked if the Curling Club would approach the MD for funding as well. Reed explained that due to tight timeline to get the updated information back to those deciding the CFEP grant in time, there is no opportunity to approach them before the paperwork has to be submitted.
"We have to find the other $150,000 out of our own funding, to make this project happen," said Mayor Don Anderberg. Reed said the Curling Club is pursuing other funding options including Richardson Pioneer, and making a request to the MD of Pincher Creek. Council voted to draft the letter of support.
