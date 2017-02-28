Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission FireSmart Open House events

(ad)
OPEN HOUSES:
March 14 Lundbreck Hall, 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
March 14 Beaver Mines at Coalfields School, 6 pm - 9 pm
March 15 Twin Butte Hall, 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
March 15 Pincher Creek at the Heritage Inn, 6 pm - 9 pm
March 16 Summerview Hall at Heritage Acres, 1:30 pm - 4 pm
Wildfire season is approaching – are you FireSmart? The Pincher Creek Wildfire Mitigation Strategy was developed for the entire MD of Pincher Creek to assess the wildfire risk in all areas of the Pincher Creek area, including the town of Pincher Creek. Learn what you can do to reduce your risk and protect your property! Sponsored by the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission, a series of open houses are being held for the Pincher Creek region.
Don’t miss your chance to become FireSmart! Attend one of the open houses and learn about your specific risk and how you can live, work and play safer.
