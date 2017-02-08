Pincher Creek RCMP and Emergency Response Team attending emergency call

Pincher Creek RCMP - UPDATE: 11:07 am February 8, 2017
Pincher Creek RCMP and ERT at emergency call
Pincher Creek, Alberta – The RCMP Emergency Response Team is at a residence in the town of Pincher Creek following a report of shots fired. The neighbouring residents have been advised and those homes are secured.
A nearby local high school was secured and closed, prior to any student attendance this morning.
There are no indications of any injuries to anyone at this time. The area has been contained and the RCMP can confirm that there is one male involved in this.
An update will be provided when possible. Media and public is requested to stay clear of this police activity.
No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided when possible.
Editor's note: According to Town of Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg, a Committee of the Whole council meeting scheduled for this morning was cancelled and Town administrative staff vacated Town Hall for another location.
Update from the Town of Pincher Creek: The following areas are closed: St. John Avenue to Robertson Avenue and Main Street to Kettles Street. Please stay clear of the area.The Pincher Creek Town Office, Pincher Creek Swimming Pool, Memorial Community Centre Arena will be closed for the day.
Please stay away from police activity and do not share details of the incident or locations on social media.
Update 11:43 am from Livingstone Range School Division - Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools Anisha Gatner "Fortunately, due to the work of the area RCMP, all students and staff members are safe and away from the vicinity of the school."
1/2 The incident in #PincherCreek is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2017
2/2 We ask that the public avoid police activity and do not disclose police location and activity. #PincherCreek— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2017
