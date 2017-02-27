Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Feb. 20-26, 2017

February 20 – February 26, 2017 . Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service - 41
Uttering Threats - 3
Mischief (vandalism) - 6
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Theft under $5000 - 1
Impaired Driving - 3
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 3
MV Collisions - 4
Liquor offences - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 3
False Alarms - 4
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 2
Prisoners held - 4
