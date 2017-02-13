hwy 3

hwy 3

Weather

Monday, February 13, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Feb. 6-12, 2017


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of February 6 – February 12, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 55
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Uttering Threats - 2
Theft of motor vehicle - 2
Theft under $5000 - 1
Impaired Driving - 2
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 6
MV Collisions - 11
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 4
False Alarms - 6
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held - 6

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll