Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Feb. 6-12, 2017

Total calls for service - 55
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Uttering Threats - 2
Theft of motor vehicle - 2
Theft under $5000 - 1
Impaired Driving - 2
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 6
MV Collisions - 11
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 4
False Alarms - 6
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held - 6
