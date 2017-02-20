Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Feb. 19, 2017

Total calls for service - 37
Assaults – 3
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft of motor vehicle - 2
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 6
MV Collisions - 3
Liquor offences - 1
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to other agencies - 2
False Alarms - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 2
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) – 1
Prisoners held – 3
