Monday, February 6, 2017

Pincher Creek Search and Rescue seeks Administrator

The Pincher Creek Search and Rescue Society is seeking an Administrator to help enable our community volunteers. This part-time contract averages 40 to 50 hours per month. Set your own hours, working mostly from your own home office; you must be available for our regular evening meetings the first Tuesday of each month starting at 5:30pm (17:30). The Administrator is supervised by the President, reports to the Board of Directors, and works closely with many of our volunteers.

Read more at goo.gl/fMv0QE

Responsibilities:
  • Prepare meeting minutes
  • Maintain an accurate set of books, prepare financial statements & issue cheques as approved
  • Complete year-end fiscal requirements and file with applicable government agencies
  • Work with the committees to ensure grant application and reporting deadlines are being met
  • Update database of personnel training, participation and skills
  • Account for and document all expenses relating to Searches including billing and issuing reimbursements
  • Receive correspondence (mail and email), distribute, file, and verify follow-ups as required
  • Maintain a current on-line and paper filing system for all PCSAR related matters
  • Any other duties as required by the Board

Assets:
  • Experience in QuickBooks
  • Basic computer skills; comfortable learning new computer skills
  • Understanding of non-profit organizations, volunteers and boards
  • Background in applying for and reporting on grants; understanding of expenditure rules of AGLC
  • Experience in the preparation of board meeting minutes and policies
  • Comfortable working independently, coordinating by phone, email and website

Please forward cover letter and resume before February 14, 2017 to pcsar@castrov.cuug.ab.ca or mail to:
PCSAR
Box 1705
Pincher Creek, AB
T0K 1W0

