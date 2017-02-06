Pincher Creek Search and Rescue seeks Administrator

Read more at goo.gl/fMv0QE
Responsibilities:
- Prepare meeting minutes
- Maintain an accurate set of books, prepare financial statements & issue cheques as approved
- Complete year-end fiscal requirements and file with applicable government agencies
- Work with the committees to ensure grant application and reporting deadlines are being met
- Update database of personnel training, participation and skills
- Account for and document all expenses relating to Searches including billing and issuing reimbursements
- Receive correspondence (mail and email), distribute, file, and verify follow-ups as required
- Maintain a current on-line and paper filing system for all PCSAR related matters
- Any other duties as required by the Board
Assets:
- Experience in QuickBooks
- Basic computer skills; comfortable learning new computer skills
- Understanding of non-profit organizations, volunteers and boards
- Background in applying for and reporting on grants; understanding of expenditure rules of AGLC
- Experience in the preparation of board meeting minutes and policies
- Comfortable working independently, coordinating by phone, email and website
Please forward cover letter and resume before February 14, 2017 to pcsar@castrov.cuug.ab.ca or mail to:
PCSAR
Box 1705
Pincher Creek, AB
T0K 1W0