Monday, February 13, 2017

Pincher's Bantam Boys and Girls bowlers first in zone, advance to Provincials

South Zone champions: Pincher Creek Bantam Boys and Girls
Miranda Elliott - A bowling tournament was held at Chinook Lanes on Sunday, February 12. Pincher Creek's Bantam Boys and Bantams Girls (ages 8-10) each finished first in the South Zone and are advancing to Provincials in Calgary, to be held March 5, competing for the Youth Bowl Canada (YBC) National Championship. Both local Junior Girls and Senior Girls teams bowled in Medicine Hat for the same tournament. but didn't qualify this year for provincials. Local Junior Boy Cole Kalanza is bowling as a single for Provincials for the YVC Nationals. We have a great group of kids this year, ranging from 4 to 18 years old.

Bantam Girls: Brooklyn Glavin, Abigail Rigaux, Coach Anita Doell

Bantam Boys: Justin VanEe, Luca Citrigno, Coach Erin VanEee

