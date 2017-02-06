Reading and learning with our children

One mom I talked to said that when she had her first baby, it felt strange talking to her baby because she felt that sometimes there was not much back and forth communication. I believe this may be a concern for some, and it might limit how much we interact with our children. Interaction and talking to a baby might be much simpler than we think. Here are some examples of how we can interact with our baby:
- When the baby smiles at us, we smile back.
- When the baby cries, we try to find out what baby needs, for example is he hungry, does he need a dry diaper or does he need to cuddle.
- When the baby makes sounds, we answer by making similar sounds or by talking.
- Sometimes we might overlook some of the opportunities we have to interact with our baby or child. We may be busy and miss the signs the baby or child gives us. We can help this by slowing down and noticing what they are interested in and be aware of the different ways they are communicating to us. After we make these observations we can respond, and a natural back-and-forth interaction/conversation can happen.
Doing an activity for 15 minutes a day can help our children’s literacy skills and brain development. Below are some activities to do with baby or child at home:
- Reading stories
- Acting out a story we read with our child
- Singing songs, such as the ABC song
- Repeating nursery rhymes
- Talking about what we are doing together
