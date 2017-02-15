Record drug seizure in Lethbridge

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $1.2 million and include:
8,054 ecstasy pills;
546 grams of cocaine;
305 grams of methamphetamine;
20.9 kilograms of marijuana;
4.5 kilograms of cannabis resin;
9 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms;
1,605 tabs of LSD;
1,575 Xanax pills;
ALERT seized $120,000 cash proceeds of crime and four vehicles, including a Jeep Cherokee, Dodge Ram, Audi A4, and Chevrolet Impala. The combined value of the vehicles is an estimated $140,000 and they will be referred to civil forfeiture.
ALERT’s investigation began in December 2016 when they received information concerning a group of suspected drug dealers operating in Lethbridge. On February 11 a vehicle was stopped on Highway 3, just outside of the city, which was allegedly returning from the B.C. lower mainland. A search of the vehicle found four kilograms of cannabis resin stashed inside a hidden compartment.
Following the traffic stop, search warrants were then conducted at four homes, located in the 200-block of Ryerson Road West, 200-block of Lasalle Terrace West, 0-block of Modesto Road West, and 800-block of 11 Street North.
Three people have been charged with 23 offences so far, but ALERT’s investigation is on-going:
Drew Boake, 27 is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 8) and possession of proceeds of crime;
Alexander Herbert, 29, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 10) and possession of proceeds of crime;
Katlyn Robinson, 23 is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 2) and possession of proceeds of crime.
Boake, Herbert, and Robinson remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on February 15.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.