Redcliff RCMP identify their man (updated)

RCMP Alberta - RCMP in Redcliff are happy to report that the man (they were asking about earlier today) has been identified. The RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
"We are especially grateful to the folks at South Eastern Alberta Search and Rescue for their work over the past couple of days," says RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters,. "They provided a great service and a lot of people to help us reunite this family."
