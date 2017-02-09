Sabres win MHHS B Boys Basketball Tournament

|1st: Livingstone Sabres
|3rd: St. Michael's Dragons
|Consolation: WCCHS Cobras
|Hosts: MHHS Hawks
Lundbreck's Livingstone Sabres earned first place, undefeated in all their games. The Dust Devils earned second place, St. Michael's Dragons earned third place, and the Cobras won the consolation final.
Results:
Game 1: LHS vs MHHS
LHS Sabres defeated MHHS Hawks by a wide margin. Logan Olsen was top scorer (15 pts) and Player of the Game for the Sabres. Kalvin Bruder was top scorer (8 pts) and Player of the Game for the Hawks.
Game 2: STM vs WCCHS
STM Dragons defeated WCCHS Cobras by a wide margin. Alex was top scorer for the Cobras with 8 points. Charles was Player of the Game for the Cobras. Ronan Gelber was top scorer (11 pts) and Player of the Game for the Dragons.
Game 3: LHS vs FPW
LHS Sabres defeated FPW Flyers by a wide margin. CJ Buenafe was Player of the Game for the Flyers. Sabre Matthew Erickson was top scorer with 14 points. Gareth Kaack (10 pts) was Player of the Game for the Sabres.
Game 4: DAF vs WCCSDAF Dust Devils defeated WCCHS Cobras by a wide margin. Logan was top scorer for the Cobras with 12 points. Trey was Player of the Game for the Cobras. Dylan Saunders was top scorer for the Dust Devils with 10 points. Carter Meser was Player of the Game for the Dust Devils.
Game 5: MHHS vs FPWMHHS Hawks defeated FPW Flyers 24-18 in this game, which was the first close competition of the tournament. The Hawks were particularly strong in the first half, and the Flyers surged in the third quarter but didn't maintain that momentum in the final quarter. Jeziah Delaney was top scorer (6 pts) and Player of the Game for the Flyers. Kalvin Bruder was top scorer for the Hawks with 6 points. Gage Starzyk was Player of the Game for the Hawks.
Game 6: DAF vs STM
DAF Dust Devils defeated STM Dragons 43-39. The Dust Devils came from behind to narrowly win this well contested game. Ethan Chapple was top scorer for the Dust Devils with 13 points. Dylan Saunders was Player of the Game for the Dust Devils. Caleb Evans and Will Johnson were top scorers for the Dragons with 13 points each, and Will Johnson was the Dragons Player of the Game.
Game 7 - Consolation Final: WCCHS vs FPWWCCHS Cobras defeated FPW Flyers by a wide margin to win the consolation final. Lance Felicen was Player of the Game for the Flyers. Logan scored a whoppng 28 points for the Cobras, the highest single-player score of the tournament, and was their Player of the Game.
Game 8 - Third Place: STM vs MHHS
STM Dragons defeated MHHS Hawks by a wide margin to earn third place. Tyler Nelson was top scorer (10 pts) and Player of the game for the Hawks. Will Johnson was top scorer for the Dragons with 15 points. Caleb Evans was the Dragons' Player of the Game.
Game 9 - Final: LHS vs DAFLHS Sabres defeated DAF Dust Devils 53-46 to earn first place after a dramatic barnburner of a game. In the high energy high scoring final quarter the Sabres outcored Taber's Dust Devils by only one point, 19-18. Ethan Chapple was top scorer (12 pts) and Player of the Game for the Dust Devils. His teammate Carter Meser was right behind him in the scoring with 11 points. Logan Olsen was top scorer for the Sabres with 19 points. Mathew Erickson (14 pts) was Player of the Game for the Sabres.
