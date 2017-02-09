Situation: Normal-ish

So how do we deal with today? A normal day that is not quite normal?
We can express our gratitude. We can say 'Thank you' to the people who helped out in whatever way, no matter how small. Neighbours watched children while parents went to work. Friends comforted friends. RCMP officers risked their lives for public safety. The front line for keeping the public safe did their job. First responders were ready to deal with physical trauma, no matter who that trauma happened to. Thank you.
We can cope. Young and old, we all have feelings. Feelings in themselves are not wrong or right, we have to find ways to deal with them. Some people cope by exercise, art, music, writing, gardening, cooking, playing video games, having pets, and a host of other ways to express themselves. One of the ways people cope with situations out of their control is to talk. If you feel you cannot talk to your friends or family there are other people you can turn to. If you are in school you can contact the family liaison worker, or a teacher. You can contact your family doctor and they can help you seek the right help. Your insurance or work organization may have some mental health employee assistance, or you can contact a spiritual advisor from a house of worship.
Today. Today kids went to school, people went to work. Today is normal, almost. This is a great day. Even if it is normal. Maybe, especially so.
Let's help to make tomorrow even better.
Pincher Creek Resources
The Pincher Creek Addiction and Mental Health Clinic 403-627-1121
Pincher Creek Parent Link Family Centre - 403-627-5569
Pincher Creek Associate Clinic - 403-627-3321
Napi Friendship Centre - 403-627-4224
24 hour help lines and Alberta Health resources
Mental Health 24 hr Hotline 1-866-332-2322 https://www.mymentalhealth.ca/
Distress Line 24 hr Hotline 1-888-787-2880
Kids Help Phone 24 hr Hotline 1-800-668-6868
Mental Health Helpline 1-877-303-2642 (24/7)
