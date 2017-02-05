Snow day for Pincher Creek area schools

Due to heavy snowfall and poor driving conditions, school will be closed Monday February 6th #pinchercreek #lrsd68 #snowday— Canyon School (@LRSDCanyonSchl) February 6, 2017
Due to inclement weather there is no school for St. Michael's School in #pinchercreek tomorrow - Feb 6, 2017.— Holy Spirit Schools (@HolySpiritCSD) February 6, 2017
Just found out that school is cancelled for tomorrow. Enjoy your snow day :)— Matthew Halton High (@MHHSlrsd) February 6, 2017
No school for Monday February 6 due to weather. Be safe everyone— Livingstone School (@LivSab_LRSD68) February 6, 2017
