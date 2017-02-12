Stop the texts and you’ll stop the wrecks

“We all play a role in reducing the number of deaths and injuries on our roads. By keeping our attention on the road, we can help ensure everyone returns home safely, each and every day. Please wait until you’ve pulled off the road and respond to a text only when it is safe.” - Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation
“Just because someone has used a cellphone while driving and never had a problem before doesn't mean the risks aren't there. Distracted driving has a devastating effect on families. We are asking everyone to do their part and put the phone away while driving to ensure road safety." - Inspector Steve Daley, Acting OIC Traffic Services, Alberta RCMP, K DivisionDistracted driving facts
Alberta’s distracted driving law restricts drivers from:
- using hand-held cellphones
- texting or e-mailing (even when stopped at a red light)
- using electronic devices like laptop computers, video games, cameras, video entertainment displays, and programming portable audio players (e.g., MP3 players)
- entering information on GPS units
- reading printed materials in the vehicle
- writing, printing or sketching, and
- personal grooming
- The penalty for distracted driving in Alberta is $287 and three demerit points.
- 2011-12 — 8,345 (September 2011- March 2012)
- 2012-13 — 25,958
- 2013-14 — 25,913
- 2014-15 — 27,417
- 2015-16 — 27,281
