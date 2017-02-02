Succession planning seminar held in Pincher Creek

Sun Life Financial Associate Don Strankman and KPMG Manager CPA Rebecca Sanford
Photo Toni Lucas
A farm succession planning seminar was hosted at the Lebel Mansion on Wednesday, February 1 with around 20 people in attendance. The topic was transitioning your rural property to a different owner, whether that is your children, other family members, neighbours, or another person or entity of your choice. "The most important thing is developing a plan for the future. If you are looking for a way to pass on your farm to the future generation, or potentially you are a retiring farmer and you don't have any farming children who want to take over, what are the next steps for you?", explained Justine Peters from Stringam LLP. The session covered a wide range of possible topics which can occur in real life: small family farms, incorporated properties, multiple business partners, multiple children with different interests, no children, to name a few of the various scenarios discussed.
