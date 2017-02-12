Wandering aimlessly midst the dunes with not a tree in sight
nor a blade of grass
nor a flower
I am losing
I feel insecure in my security
I trip over my tongue with my words of confidence
I am troubled
I am empty
I am lost
captured by the light
blinded by the bright
begging for the night
I weep
my miraging mind coveting the oasis in my heart
vanquished within my gaze
an apparition stills my daze
a dancing orb of silver haze
anxious
yet I am drawn
sentinels of my mind exhort cockles of my heart
with my mind and heart in conflict
yet
I am haunted by a phantom of the sensitive monkey
they're standing on my tail
mighty
almighty
you will prevail
they're standing on my tail
they're standing on my tail
mercy
oh mercy
I will prevail
they're standing on my tail
within rages of war
amidst all confusion
benevolence of the soul forgives affliction
dons compassion from pertinence of perishing foe
hesitant
I walked the outer edge of the circle
I turned to trace my path of nullity
my mind distressed
my heart spoke to my mind
to return to nowhere with fear is to regres
to stand idle is to die
to advance to somewhere with courage is to progress
I continued to walk forward without fear
I panged to hunger
without nourishment my mind lamented
my heart spoke to my mind
to disdain desire with pity is to wither
to abstain desire is to die
to sustain desire with joy is to bloom
I continued to walk forward without pity
I strained to challenge my body to vanity
my mind raged
my heart spoke to my mind
to regret limitations with anger is to abhor
to ignore limitations is to die
to accept limitations with love is to enjoy
I continued to walk forward without anger
an ornate voice like that of sweet desire beckoned to me
within the circle find your truth
I paused to remember my emotions
my mind bled with fear yest my heart healed with courage
my mind wept with pity yet my heart laughed with joy
my mind screamed with anger yet my heart whispered with love
I stepped into the circle
with no walls to hide me
with no doors to confine me
with no rules to refine me
with no theories to define me
with no scripts to guide me
I am alone
within the circle I am placid yet weary
within the center of my orb I lay to rest
I dream
chaotic kingdom of captured blue
spilling freedom of crimson hue
shadow streaks of spirit curtains
haunting peaks of painted mountains
silent ease of eagles flight
redeeming peace of sacred twilight
my plead
sky wizard
share with me
silent secrets
of thy peace
the retort
my serenity
is only mine
thy serenity
is only thine
why must thou
quest for mine
must not thou
quest for thine
search thy dream
and thou shall see
thy light of peace
forever will be
my question
is this circle
without a door
covert silence
forever more
will I not
ever be free
of covert silence
to be me
the answer
thy soul
is free
thy door
is thee
my conclusion
I am only truth when I want to be
I am only wisdom when I want to be
I am only compassion when I want to be
I am only passion when I want to be
I am only free when I want to be
I am only me when I want to be
all of these things I will be
because
I want to be
I am awakened to the rapture of angelic voices
with enchantments profound throughout time
listen
songs of the minstrel
prayers of the preacher
rhymes of the poet
lessons of the teacher
guidance of wisdom
calling to the living
calling to listen
listen
the tribal drum beats for our moment
this aura of time will have no sequel
in this instant we share
listen
if with me
within my circle there is a conflict within your mind and soul
where you do not understand and con not accept
tell me
if it is within my control to compromise
I will
if it is not
please understand
and accept me
as I will with you
within your circle
thus my truth
I continue to walk forward
with mind and heat in harmony
I am
the sensitive monkey
therefore
I will
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.