Weather

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Tire rims stolen from Monarch area property


RCMP Alberta - On February 22, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of stolen truck tires and rims from a rural property north of Monarch, AB. The theft took place between January 22, 2017 and February 21, 2017. KX rims are aluminum high shine with 7 oblong holes with Federal Couragia AT Tires, size 265 70R 17. If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll