Tire rims stolen from Monarch area property

On February 22, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of stolen truck tires and rims from a rural property north of Monarch, AB. The theft took place between January 22, 2017 and February 21, 2017. KX rims are aluminum high shine with 7 oblong holes with Federal Couragia AT Tires, size 265 70R 17. If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200
or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
