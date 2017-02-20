Weather

Monday, February 20, 2017

Town Council approves new fencing for Pincher Creek Golf Club


Chris Davis - At their February 12 meeting council for the Town of Pincher Creek unanimously approved a Community Services Department request for decision "to receive and consider a request from the Pincher Creek Golf Club to install approximately 250 meters of security chain link fencing around the perimeter of the Golf Course"  at an estimated cost of $32,500.  The Town of Pincher Creek will coordinate the capital project, with the monies to originate from the Golf Course reserve account.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll