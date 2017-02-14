Upcoming: Negotiating renewable energy workshops

(ad)
Farmers’ Advocate Office
310-FARM (3276)
As Alberta moves towards the goal of having 30% of Alberta’s energy come from renewable sources by 2030, a greater number of landowners are being approached by developers to lease land for the establishment of wind and solar farms. Many landowners are excited about the opportunities, but it is important to understand that negotiating a renewable energy lease is not the same as negotiating with oil and gas.
MD of Pincher Creek session:
Wednesday March 22 from 9AM-11AM
Please call the MD office to pre-register
Following the release of our publication Negotiating Renewable Energy Leases, the Farmers’ Advocate Office (FAO) is doing a series of workshops to help equip landowners with the knowledge they need to negotiate these types of agreements and work with their professional advisors. The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) will be in attendance to speak to the regulatory process. These workshops are intended for situations where land is leased to a developer; they are not designed to provide information on micro-generation for personal use.
You can register for the sessions listed below by contacting the hosting city/county directly, or by contacting the FAO at farmers.advocate@gov.ab.ca.
MD of Pincher Creek 403-627-3130: Wednesday March 22, 2017, 9AM-11AM, Pincher Creek Municipal Office, 1037 Herron Avenue
Lethbridge County 403-328-5525: Wednesday March 22, 2017, 2PM-4PM, Readymade Community Centre, Highway 512 & Township Rd 90
Village of Stirling 403-756-3379: Wednesday March 22, 2017, 6PM-8PM Lions Community Centre, 417 2nd Street, Stirling
MD of Taber 403-223-3541: Thursday March 23, 2017, 1PM-3PM Heritage Inn - Salon C, 4830 46 Ave, Taber
Cypress County 403-526-2888: Thursday March 23, 2017, 6PM-8PM, location to be announced
Newell County 403-362-3266 Friday March 24, 2017, 9AM-11M Newell County Office, 183037 Range Road 145
Starland County 403-772-3793: Friday March 24, 20172PM-4PM Munson Community Hall
Paintearth County 403-882-3211: Thursday March 30, 2017, 6PM-8PM Castor Community Hall
Photo Credit: @istock.com/Si-Gal
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.