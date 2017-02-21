Weather

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Village of Cowley seeks Public Works Foreman

VILLAGE OF COWLEY
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

The Village of Cowley is now accepting applications for a
PUBLIC WORKS FOREMAN

The successful applicant will be responsible for the management and delivery of municipal works operations and services.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
  • Road, vehicle, building and grounds maintenance.
  • Garbage pickup and disposal.
  • Maintenance of recycling depot.
  • Required to work in all weather conditions and ensure work place safety is practised.
  • Applicant must hold a valid driver’s license.

Please provide resume by:

Mail: Box 40, Cowley AB, T0K 0P0

Deadline for submissions is February 28th, 2017.

