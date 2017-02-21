Village of Cowley seeks Public Works Foreman

VILLAGE OF COWLEY
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
The Village of Cowley is now accepting applications for a
PUBLIC WORKS FOREMAN
The successful applicant will be responsible for the management and delivery of municipal works operations and services.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Road, vehicle, building and grounds maintenance.
- Garbage pickup and disposal.
- Maintenance of recycling depot.
- Required to work in all weather conditions and ensure work place safety is practised.
- Applicant must hold a valid driver’s license.
Please provide resume by:
E-mail: vilocow@shaw.ca
Fax: 403-628-2807
Mail: Box 40, Cowley AB, T0K 0P0
Deadline for submissions is February 28th, 2017.
