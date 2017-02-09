Wildrose: Castle parks issues only going to get worse unless NDP agrees to consult

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said the NDP government needs to start listening to stakeholders and ordinary Albertans before it makes major decisions that affect people’s way of life.
“The NDP should be listening to the many hundreds of Albertans who travelled from across the province to voice their concerns Tuesday,” Jean said. “Albertans cherish the natural beauty of the Castle Region and won’t accept these heavy-handed changes.”
Wildrose Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier, who also helped organize the town hall, said many of the changes the NDP government is making stand in direct contradiction to the permitted uses released in 2015.
“Once again, it’s evident that we cannot trust this NDP government,” Stier said. “They’re not living up to the promises made in the rules of permitted uses. They’re pulling the rug out on thousands of outdoors enthusiasts with very little warning and no consultation. I intend to get answers for my constituents and all Albertans affected by these drastic changes to ensure that their lifestyle choices and enjoyment of natural areas can be preserved.”
Wildrose Shadow Environment Minister Todd Loewen said Wildrose will be pushing the government to find solutions that find a balance between protecting the environment and allowing Albertans to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.
Related link:Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park Draft Management Plan Survey
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.