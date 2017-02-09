Click here for the most current information.
Wind warning in effect for:
M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park, Cowley, Burmis, Maycroft, Pincher Creek, and Twin Butte
M.D. of Ranchland
Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank
Piikani Reserve
Waterton Lakes Nat. Park
Blood Res. 148 including Stand Off
Cardston Co. near Cardston , Carway, Del Bonita, Kimball, Hill Spring, Glenwood, Magrath, Woolford Prov. Park, Mountain View and Beazer
M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod, Granum, and Peigan Timber LimitM.D. of Foothills near Cayley, High River, Aldersyde, Longview, Eden Valley Res., Okotoks, De Winton, Priddis, Brown-Lowery Prov. Park, Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Willow Creek, Claresholm, Stavely, Nanton, and Parkland
Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Res.
Windy conditions are expected in the foothills today and Friday.
A strong push of warmer air off the Pacific will make itself felt over the next few days in southern Alberta. This push will be accompanied by very strong westerly winds with gusts in excess of 100 km/h.
The winds are expected to begin early this afternoon near Waterton Park. Winds will diminish somewhat overnight but will pick up again on Friday. The main area of strong winds on Friday will extend as far north as Stavely and as far east as Cardston.
Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ABStorm.
