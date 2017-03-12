2017 Basketball Zones wins for local teams, Dragons and Sabres boys going to provincials

|2016/17 Jr. A Girls Dragons win the banner at Zones
|First place at Zones - Livingstone 1A Sabres (file photo)
Livingstone's 1 A Boys Sabres earned first place at Zones at Lethbridge College on Saturday evening after defeating Senator Gershaw by a wide margin. Top Sabres scorers in the final were Jonathan Erickson with 20 points, Quinlan Connelly-Engel with 15 points, and Brady Douglas with 14 points. St. Michael's Jr. A Girls Dragons basketball team earned first place at Zones. The Jr. B Boys Dragons earned second place. The Jr. B Girls Dragons earned third place. The 1A Boys Dragons earned third place after defeating Coaldale by a wide margin on Saturday evening.
Going to Provincials: The Livingsone Sabres, St. Michael's Dragons, and Senator Gershaw will be representing the South Zone at the 2017 Alberta Schools' Athletic Association (ASAA) 1A Boys Basketball Provincials, to be held March 16-18 at Rundle Academy in Calgary.
|Jr. B Boys Dragons earned second place at Zones
|Jr.B Girls Dragons earned third place at Zones
|Sr. Boys Dragons earned third place at Zones
