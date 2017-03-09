2017 Chinook League Basketball MVPs:
Jaidii Delaney-Russell (Kainai Lady Warriors) and Johnathan Erickson (Livingstone Sabres)
The 2017 Chinook League Basketball Post Season Awards banquet was held on Friday evening March 3, at Matthew Halton School midway through the Chinook post season basketball tournament (that story soon). Dinner was prepared from the Hawks Nest school cafeteria kitchen and served by volunteers. After dinner Hawks coach/Chinook League organizer Randy Whitehead acted as Master of Ceremonies and handed out the awards.
|MC and Chinook League organizer Randy Whitehead
Whitehead thanked the many people involved with helping create another successful basketball season, including the players, coaches, referees, scorekeepers, volunteers, bus drivers, parents, families, and fans. Whitehead wished all the teams well for the rest of the tournament, with a special mention for those who were to continue on to Zones, which are currently ongoing.
|Sam Noel promoting the MHHS Washer Toss silent auction
Sportsmanship Awards
|Girls Sportsmanship: Crowsnest Pass (Katie McClung)
|Boys Sportsmanship: Nanton's J.T. Foster Knights
Chinook League Regular Season Champions
Girls Regular Season Champions: Kainai SV Lady Warriors
|Kainai Lady Warriors
Boys Regular Season Champions: Livingstone Sabres
|Livingstone Sabres
All Star Presentations
All Star Second Team Girls
|All Star Second Team Girls
- Sydney Bruder STM, Annie Entz CHS, Jenna Griffin Vulcan, Taylor Day Chief KHS, Dakoda Bruder MHHS
All Star Second Team Boy
|All Star Second Team Boys
s - Tyler Gerber STM, Ty Anctil CNP, Tyreece Weasel Head KHS, Simon Howard NCS, Shawn Reum CHS
All Star First Team Girls
|All Star First Team Girls
- Megan Hrencuk CHS, Olivia Citrigno STM, Maggie MountainHorse-Russell KHS-SV, Lucy Gerrand MHHS, Jayme Holtorf NCS
All Star First Team Boys
|All Star First Team Boys
- Lincoln Mackinnon CHS, Ben Wallace JTF, Wyatt (Ben) Buckskin KHS, Brady Douglas, LHS, Mitchell Zoratti STM
MVP
Girls: Jaidii Delaney-Russell KHS S
Boys: Johnathan Erickson LHS
An informal tradition after the banquet is the opportunity to pose on the gym floor while dressed up in a way the students would not normally be appear on the basketball court. This made for a fun way to cap off the night, as post-season games started again early the next day.
|St. Michael's Dragons
