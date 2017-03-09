Weather

Thursday, March 9, 2017

2017 Chinook League Basketball Post Season Awards Banquet

2017 Chinook League Basketball MVPs:
Jaidii Delaney-Russell (Kainai Lady Warriors) and Johnathan Erickson (Livingstone Sabres)

Toni Lucas - The 2017 Chinook League Basketball Post Season Awards banquet was held on Friday evening March 3, at Matthew Halton School midway through the Chinook post season basketball tournament (that story soon).  Dinner was prepared from the Hawks Nest school cafeteria kitchen and served by volunteers.  After dinner Hawks coach/Chinook League organizer Randy Whitehead acted as Master of Ceremonies and handed out the awards.


MC and Chinook League organizer Randy Whitehead
Whitehead thanked the many people involved with helping create another successful basketball season, including the players, coaches, referees, scorekeepers, volunteers, bus drivers, parents, families, and fans. Whitehead wished all the teams well for the rest of the tournament, with a special mention for those who were to continue on to Zones, which are currently ongoing.

Sam Noel promoting the MHHS Washer Toss silent auction

Sportsmanship Awards 
Girls Sportsmanship: Crowsnest Pass (Katie McClung)
Boys Sportsmanship: Nanton's J.T. Foster Knights

Chinook League Regular Season Champions


Girls Regular Season Champions: Kainai SV Lady Warriors

Kainai Lady Warriors


Boys Regular Season Champions: Livingstone Sabres

Livingstone Sabres
All Star Presentations 

All Star Second Team Girls
All Star Second Team Girls - Sydney Bruder STM, Annie Entz CHS, Jenna Griffin Vulcan, Taylor Day Chief KHS, Dakoda Bruder MHHS

All Star Second Team Boys
All Star Second Team Boys - Tyler Gerber STM, Ty Anctil CNP, Tyreece Weasel Head KHS, Simon Howard NCS, Shawn Reum CHS

All Star First Team Girls
All Star First Team Girls - Megan Hrencuk CHS, Olivia Citrigno STM, Maggie MountainHorse-Russell KHS-SV, Lucy Gerrand MHHS, Jayme Holtorf NCS

All Star First Team Boys
All Star First Team Boys - Lincoln Mackinnon CHS, Ben Wallace JTF, Wyatt (Ben) Buckskin KHS, Brady Douglas, LHS, Mitchell Zoratti STM

MVP
Girls: Jaidii Delaney-Russell KHS S
Boys: Johnathan Erickson LHS

An informal tradition after the banquet is the opportunity to pose on the gym floor while dressed up in a way the students would not normally be appear on the basketball court.  This made for a fun way to cap off the night, as post-season games started again early the next day.

St. Michael's Dragons
Nobleford Blades

Coalhurst Boys All Stars Lincoln Mckinnon and Shawn Reum (Nancy Wegener photo)

Coalhurst Senior athletes: Collin Williams, Lincoln Mckinnon, Tianna Johnson, Dawson Kast, Cameron Weiss-Higbee, Shawn Reum, Sheila Entz, Cody Wegener (Nancy Wegener photo)

Coalhurst 
St. Michael's Dragons
Halton Hawks
Halton Hawks
Halton Hawks

