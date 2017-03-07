2017 Hawks Classic basketball tournament

|Boys Gold: St. Michael's Dragons
|Girls Gold: Kainai Lady Warriors
|Girls Second: Hanna Hawks
|Boys Second: Livingstone Sabres
|Girls Third: Halton Hawks
|Girls Fourth: St. Michael's Dragons
École de la Rose Sauvage halftime show
Game 1: Girls - STM Dragons 50, CNP Pandas 27
Top Dragons scorers were Natalie Krizan (12 pts), Olivia Citrigno (10 pts), and Sydney Bruder (9 pts). Bree Yellowhorn was Dragons Player of the Game. Ashley Vigna was top scorer for the Pandas (10 pts). Haylee Williams was Player of the Game for the Pandas.
Game 2: Boys - JTF Knights defeated CNP Panthers by a wide margin
Top Panthers scorers were Colton Miskulin and Conner Gunn with 1o points each. Colton Miskulin was Player of the Game for the Panthers. Top scorers for the Knights were John Solatorio and Tyler Jones with 18 points each, and Josh Straus (17 pts). Matthan Bonk was Player of the Game for the Knights.
Game 3: Girls - KHS Lady Warriors 52, Ecole de la Rose 43
Isabelle Ntumba was top scorer (21 pts) and Player of the Game for Ecole de la Rose. Natalie Herkendaal was also a top scorer for Ecole de la Rose with 15 points. Darcia Little Bear was top scorer (19 pts) and Player of the Game for the Lady Warriors.
Game 4: Boys - STM Dragons 66, St. Mary's Taber 49
Jobert Cruz was top scorer for Taber with 15 points. Herman Wiebe was Player of the Game for Taber. Top scorers for the Dragons were Mitchell Zoratti (18 pts), Calvin Cooley (14 pts), and Tyler Gerber (10 pts). Calvin Cooley was Player of the Game for the Dragons.
Game 5: Girls - MHHS Hawks 59, FPW Flyers 36
|MHHS Hawks vs FPW Flyers
Game 6: Boys - LHS Sabres 55, Ecole de la Rose 40
|Sabres vs Couguars
Game 7: Girls - Hanna Hawks defeated Taber Auroras by a wide margin
|Taber Auroras vs Hanna Hawks
Game 8: Boys - MHHS Hawks 52, FPW Flyers 39
Top Flyers scorer was Ben Craig (12 pts). Darian Atwood was Player of the Game for the Flyers. Top scorers for the Hawks were Jack Mitchell (19 pts) and Jarret Plante (11 pts). Player of the Game for the Hawks was Conner Ney.
Game 9: Girls - Ecole de la Rose defeated CNP Pandas by a wide margin
Girls: Crowsnest Pandas, Taber Auroras, FPW Flyers, Calgary Couguars
Game 10: Boys - Taber Celtics 72, CNP Panthers 51
Game 11: Girls - Taber Auroras 43, FPW Flyers 34
Game 12: Boys - Ecole de la Rose defeated FPW Flyers by a wide margin
|Ecole de la Rose Couguars
Sydney Bruder was top scorer (7 pts) and Player of the Game for the Dragons. Kainai's top scorers were Jaidii Russell-Delaney and Maggie Russell with 10 points each. Tenaya Good Striker was Kainai's Player of the Game.
Halton Hawks Boys vs Couguars and St. Michael's Dragons Girls vs Kainai
Game 14: Girls - Hanna Hawks 58, MHHS Hawks 40
Girls: Halton Hawks vs Hanna Hawks
Game 15: Boys - STM Dragons 76, JTF Knights 71
Top scorers for the Knights were John Solatorio (19 pts), Ben Wallace (16 pts), Nelson O'Donnell (11 pts), and Tyler Jones (10 pts). Ben Wallace was Player of the Game for the Knights. Top scorers for the Dragons were Mitchell Zoratti (29 pts), Calvin Cooley (21 pts), and Dexter Obrique (11 pts). Obrique was also Player of the Game for the Dragons.
|Dragons vs Knights
Game 16: Boys - LHS Sabres defeated MHHS Hawks by a wide margin
Top scorers for the Hawks were Deloy Mackenzie and Jack Mitchell with 9 points each. Hunter Austring was Player of the Game for the Hawks. Top scorers for the Sabres were Ty Antcil (16 pts), Jonathan Erickson (16 pts), and Brock Gatzky (10 pts). Elisha Lowry was Player of the Game for the Sabres.
Halton Hawks vs Livingstone Sabres and Nanton Knights
Leila Pacleb was top scorer for the Celtics with 13 points and was named a Tournament All-Star. Mirthe Kleinjan was Player of the Game for the Celtics. Mirthe Kleinjan was top scorer (18 pts) for Ecole de la Rose and was named a Tournament All-Star. Other Ecole de la Rose top scorers were Ange Irankeje (17 pts), and Isabelle Ntumba (10 pts). Irankeje was also named Ecole de la Rose Player of the Game.
Game 18: Girls 7/8th - FPW Flyers 56, CNP Pandas 50
Haylee Williams was top scorer for the Pandas with 12 points. Sam Williams was Player of the Game for the Pandas, Addy Halibert of the Pandas was named a Tournament All-Star. Top scorers for the Flyers were Tiegan Trotter (15 pts). Haley Cervo (10 pts), and Cassidy Nathe (10 pts). Nathe was also Player of the Game for the Flyers. Flyer Selena Young Pine was name a Tournament All-Star.
|Taber Celtics vs Calgary's Ecole de la Rose
|Crowsnest Pass Panthers vs F.P. Walshe Flyers
Top scorers for the Hawks were Jack Mitchell (23 pts), Jarret Plante (15 pts), Ryan Plante (15 pts), and Conner Ney (10 pts). Mitchell was named a Player of the Game. Ryan Plante was named a Tournament All-Star.
Game 22: Girls for Third - MHHS Hawks 62, STM Dragons 59
|Halton Hawks vs St. Michael's Dragons
Top scorers for the Dragons were Bree Yellow Horn (15 pts) and Natalie Krizan (14 pts). Krizan was named a Player of the Game. Dragon Olivia Citrigno was named a Tournament All-Star. Top scorers for the Hawks were Leigh Erickson (16 pts) and Beyonce Crowshoe (15 pts). Emma Dietze was Player of the Game for the Hawks. Lucy Gerrand was named Tournament All-Star for the Hawks.
Girls Hawks vs Dragons
|Kainai Lady Warriors vs Hanna Hawks
Tashena Hart was Player of the Game for Hanna. Hanna's top scorer was Katie Davies (13 pts). Davis and Sarah Palmer were named as Tournament All - Stars. Top scorers for Kainai were Jaidii Russell-Delaney (14 pts), Taylor Day Chief (11 pts), and Darcia Little Bear (10 pts). Day Chief was named a Player of the Game. Maggie Russell was named a Tournament All-Star.
Kainai's Jaidii Russell-Delaney was named the Female MVP.
Girls Final - Hanna Hawks vs Kainai
|Dragons vs Sabres
Top scorers for the Sabres were Jonathan Erickson (15 pts), Brady Douglas (12 pts), and Ty Antcil (11 pts). Sabre Quinlan Connelly-Engel was named a Player of the Game. Erickson and Douglas were named as Tournament All=Stars. Top scorers for the Dragons were Mitchell Zoratti (14 pts), Calvin Cooley (11 pts), and Michael Svab (10 pts). Taite Jessen was Player of the Game for the Dragons. Tyler Gerber was named a Tournament All-Star.
Mitchell Zoratti of the Dragons was named the Male MVP.
Mitchell Zoratti of the Dragons was named the Male MVP.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.