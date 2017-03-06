A message from the Findlater family

(ad)
Thank you the the First Responders and to the people of the community.
The entire Findlater family of Cowley, Alberta are thankful for the quick response of the First Responders including Cowley Fire Hall, Lundbreck Fire Hall, and Pincher Creek Emergency Services, who contained the damage to one building so the fire did not spread to any other property, specially to the church next door. In Jannet's words, "It could have been much, much worse."
The family have received an outpouring of support from friends and neighbours, family and strangers, which makes them feel deeply humbled and grateful They would like the public to know no one was injured during the fire. The family's immediate needs have been met, and they are each appreciative for all the offers of items. However, as they currently do not have a place to store anything they have asked if the public can hold off from the donation of items until such time as they have a place to live again. The support is truly appreciated but also currently overwhelming.