Alberta invests $12 million to protect water

|Oldman Falls
“World Water Day challenges us to think about how we protect this extraordinary economic and environmental resource. We are taking steps to protect Alberta’s water through partnerships and collaboration.” - Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks, Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office
Each watershed planning and advisory council represents a major river basin in Alberta. The non-profit organizations work with the public, First Nations, governments, industry and conservation groups to support community flood- and drought-resiliency planning. They also evaluate the health of local watersheds and support water planning and management frameworks.
“The Alberta Government is making a solid commitment to protect an essential Alberta resource. Together with the Alberta Water Council, each water planning and advisory council will leverage this investment into improvement and conservation that benefits Albertans now and into the future.” - Mark Bennett, Executive Director, Bow River Basin Council
The Alberta Water Council is a non-profit organization with 24 members from governments, industry and non-government organizations. Its primary task is to monitor and steward implementation of the Alberta’s Water for Life strategy. Members work with major water users to improve efficiency and productivity and work to improve water literacy in the province.
"Water-management issues affect all Albertans. The Government of Alberta’s commitment to predictable funding will support sound, consensus-based advice on important water management issues. We need to work together to tackle flooding and drought, headwater protection and the threat posed by aquatic invasive species and whirling disease."- Andre Asselin, Acting Executive Director, Alberta Water Council
Related information:
Water For Life
Alberta Water Council
Watershed Planning and Advisory Councils
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.