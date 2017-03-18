Annora Brown in her time

Annora would remember army convoys rumbling through Fort Macleod carrying construction equipment for the Highway. She certainly identified with Wilson’s respect for the Natives and their resilience. She would also have great admiration for the nurses who so tirelessly traveled and worked in incredible circumstances. Good read! Great illustrations!
I’m sure Annora must have been front and centre near the dais on Dominion Day 1961 in Fort Macleod. That’s when her friend Chief Pat Bad Eagle made Charlotte Whitton (then Mayor of Ottawa) an Honorary Peigan Princess. These two first generation professional single women were of an age. They exemplified what women could accomplish. Whitton was the one who said “Whatever women do they have to do twice as well as men to be thought half as good.” Annora experienced this in her professional field of art.
I was there that day. We all laughed and clapped as Whitton thanked her Native hosts and prayed she wouldn’t cause wars among this new family like she had among her Council members in Ottawa.
Linnea Goble remembered how in her younger days Annora loved to go on week-long fishing trips in Waterton by horseback. They travelled up Pass Creek and past Crandall Lake to set up camp off the Akamina Valley “She was an ardent fisherwoman, but always came home with more leaves and rocks and flowers in her creel than fish.”
What other memories can we place within the context of Annora’s life?
