Aquatic Coordinator Sarah Landry awarded a Certificate of Thanks

Toni Lucas
|Sarah Landry, Diane Burt-Stuck, Mayor Don Anderberg
- Pincher Creek Aquatic Coordinator Sarah Landry was awarded a Royal Lifesaving Society Certificate of Thanks at the regular meeting of Pincher Creek Town Council on Monday March 13 by Mayor Don Anderberg and Director of Community Services Diane Burt-Stuckey. Landry is an aquatic instructor who has taught Royal Lifesaving courses for over 10 years. Burt-Stuckey said "We are very pleased to have Sarah on staff." The Royal Life Saving Society Canada operates throughout Canada and all other Commonwealth countries to prevent drowning and water-related injury through its training programs through public education, drowning prevention research, safety management and lifesaving sport in the Commonwealth.
