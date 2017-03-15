Weather

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Aquatic Coordinator Sarah Landry awarded a Certificate of Thanks


Sarah Landry, Diane Burt-Stuck, Mayor Don Anderberg
Toni Lucas - Pincher Creek Aquatic Coordinator Sarah Landry was awarded a Royal Lifesaving Society Certificate of Thanks at the regular meeting of Pincher Creek Town Council on Monday March 13 by Mayor Don Anderberg and Director of Community Services Diane Burt-Stuckey.  Landry is an aquatic instructor who has taught Royal Lifesaving courses for over 10 years.  Burt-Stuckey said "We are very pleased to have Sarah on staff."  The Royal Life Saving Society Canada operates throughout Canada and all other Commonwealth  countries to prevent drowning and water-related injury through its training programs through public education, drowning prevention research, safety management and lifesaving sport in the Commonwealth.

