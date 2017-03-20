ASBA welcomes funding for new student enrolment growth in Budget 2017

ASBA press release - The Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) welcomes the Alberta government’s commitment to funding new student enrolment growth in Budget 2017, but is concerned per-student funding has not increased and, in fact, has continued losing ground.
“It’s great news that the government is investing in building new schools and renovating others, and providing funding for new students coming into the system,” said ASBA President Mary Martin. “However, overall instructional funding is being eroded because it has not kept up with inflation, forcing school boards to continue doing more with less. This is a chronic problem and needs to be addressed. There is more to stable funding than providing for new classrooms and paying for new students.”
ASBA supports the government’s efforts – as reflected in the budget – to reduce school fees, which have been a burden on many Alberta families for some time. “Relative to school fees, the Education Minister has clearly made funding for the public system a priority and it’s a great start,” added Martin. “That said, we’re looking to see school fees eliminated for all Alberta students in public, separate and francophone schools as soon as possible.”
