Monday, March 20, 2017
Back country rescue underway near Coleman
Chris Davis - A rescue is underway in the back country near Lost Creek, due south of Coleman, after Crowsnest Pass RCMP received a dispatch call regarding a 14 year old male who was injured in a snowmobile collision this morning. Crowsnest Pass RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Gregory Wiebe told CTV Lethbridge's Terry Vogt that STARS has been called to see if they can make a landing at the site, and the RCMP is also exploring other options, including possible help from other helicopter agencies. Pincher Creek Search and Rescue and conservation officers are also on-scene, with the ability to effect a ground rescue if required. According to Sgt. Wiebe the terrain is not accessible to ground vehicles other than snowmobiles due to elevation and remoteness. No other information is available at this time.
