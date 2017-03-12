Weather

Sunday, March 12, 2017

Bank robbery in Airdrie, suspect at large

Bank robbery suspect
RCMP Alberta - On Saturday March 11, 2017, at 12:35 pm Airdrie RCMP responded to a complaint of a robbery at the CIBC Bank located at 40074 2789 Main street in Airdrie. A lone male entered the bank and as he approached the teller he pulled a balaclava over his face. He indicated to the teller that he had a firearm although none was produced. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank. It is unknown at this time if he fled on foot or in a vehicle. There were no other customers in the store at the time and the tellers did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect has been described as:
  • white male;
  • approximately 40-50 years of age;
  • approximately 5'7" - 5'8" and 170-180 lbs;
  • skinny stature;
  • salt and pepper moustache;
  • he was wearing blue hoody, with a black puffy vest over top and heavy pants (maybe Carharts).

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7267. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll