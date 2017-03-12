Bank robbery in Airdrie, suspect at large

|Bank robbery suspect
The suspect has been described as:
- white male;
- approximately 40-50 years of age;
- approximately 5'7" - 5'8" and 170-180 lbs;
- skinny stature;
- salt and pepper moustache;
- he was wearing blue hoody, with a black puffy vest over top and heavy pants (maybe Carharts).
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7267. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
