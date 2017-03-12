Baseball season approaches

Southern Alberta High School Baseball League-North West Schedule
Tuesday, April 4, 5:30 - Pincher Creek at Fort Macleod
Saturday, April 8, 10:30 - Vulcan at Pincher Creek
Saturday, April 8, 1:00 - Kainai (Home) at Pincher Creek (Away)
Tuesday, April 25, 5:30 - Magrath at Pincher Creek
Saturday, April 29, 1:00 - Nanton at Pincher Creek (hosted by High River)
Saturday, April 29, 3:00 - Pincher Creek at High River
Thursday, May 4, 5:30 - Pincher Creek at Crowsnest Pass
Tuesday, May 9, 5:30 - Claresholm at Pincher Creek
Saturday, May 13, 1:00 - Picture Butte at Pincher Creek
Tuesday, May 16, 5:30, Pincher Creek at Cardston
Thursday, May 25th and Friday, May 26th League ChampionshipsTier I at Vauxhall, Tier II to be decided.
MHHS Pincher Creek Hawks 2017 roster:
Brandon Giesbrecht (MHHS grade 12)
Tyson Goodreau (MHHS 12)
Nic Jordan (MHHS 12)
Jesson Luco (STM 12)
Deloy Mackenzie (MHHS 12)
Jack Mitchell (MHHS 12)
Brandt Sabo (MHHS 12)
Mitchell Zoratti (STM 12)
Jaeger Hann (MHHS 12)
Tyran Holloway (STM 11)
Blaine McFarland (MHHS 11)
Beau Walter (STM 11)
Jackson Braithwaite (MHHS 10)
Josh Conley (STM 10)
Blair Goodreau - Head Coach
Tristen Doell - Assistant Coach
Carrah Walter - Manager
Sheila Goodreau - Teacher RepYou can follow the Senior baseball season here and at www.sahsbl.wix.com
