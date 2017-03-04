Weather

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Blackfalds police stop leads to multiple charges


RCMP Alberta - At approximately 100 am on March 3, 2017. Blackfalds RCMP assisted the Alberta Sheriffs with a vehicle stop. Investigations revealed a large amount of stolen personal mail, as well as a stolen 22 calibre rifle. The suspect provided a false name to the officers initially, however investigations revealed his identity and the numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Justyn Bourne has been charged with numerous offences both Criminal Code and Provincial statutes and was held in custody to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on March 6, 2017.

Blackfalds RCMP request that the public refrain from enquiring about the mail, as the owners have been or will be contacted in the near future.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll