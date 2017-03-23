Blood Tribe Council passes trespass bylaw

The Bylaw and Regulations will come into effect April 13, 2017. The Bylaw provides the authorization to the Blood Tribe Police to remove and charge those people that are trespassing on the Reserve. Any person found on the Reserve who is not a Blood Tribe member is presumed to be trespassing unless they can prove otherwise.
The intent of the Bylaw and Regulations are not to punish or control those persons who are invited onto the Reserve and are not creating problems but rather to have a method to identify those persons who do not have permission to be on the Blood Reserve. The Regulations establish a system of issuing Permits that will provide individuals or businesses with the proof required to show that they have authorization to be on the Reserve for specific purposes.
Blood Tribe members do not require a Permit as they have the right to be on the Blood Reserve.
The types that may be applied for by non-Blood Tribe members are:
- Residential Permits: A Residency Permit is required for any Person who resides on the Blood Reserve and is not a Blood Tribe member, including the spouses of a Blood Tribe member residing on the Reserve and children under the age of 18 who are children or grandchildren of either a Blood Tribe member or the spouse of a Blood Tribe member.
- Entry Permits: Entry Permits may be applied for annual, season, specific or day purposes by non-Blood Tribe members conducting lawful activities on the Blood Reserve. Entry Permits shall be issued either annually, for a specified time period or as a day pass as follows:
Persons who are attending at public activities such as sports activities including hockey and rodeos, pow wows and school events or businesses that are authorized by Council do not require a Permit for the sole purpose of attending at the public activity or business.
The Bylaw and Regulations will be published on the Blood Tribe Council website on April 3, 2017 and will set out the specific requirements for Permits and the process that is required to apply for those permits.
Blood Tribe Council has taken these steps to balance the requirements for safety for Blood Tribe members and the fact that the Blood Reserve has been set apart for the benefit of Blood Tribe members with the necessity of continuing to run businesses and the rights of members to engage in relationships and activities of their choice.
