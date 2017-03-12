Brooks prepares to host 2017 Southern Alberta Summer Games

Hired as the games coordinator is Rachel Sillito. Rachel will be working with the Directors and volunteers, along with the City of Brooks and County of Newell developing the sports which will be played, venues, opening and closing ceremonies and other cultural and community events which will occur during the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
The Southern Alberta Summer Games were first hosted by Pincher Creek in 1970 and attract close to 3,000 competitors over the four days of activities. The Southern Alberta Summer Games are the largest of its kind in Alberta and the largest annual sporting event run consecutively for over 25 years in Western Canada. Brooks first hosted the games in 1979 and then again in 2010.
The logo, which is included, has the outline of the Brooks Aqueduct, a historic development of water and irrigation for the community of Brooks and County of Newell. Hosting the games this year gives Brooks and the County of Newell an opportunity to showcase its’ great venues, and new facilities such as the regional ball park and indoor field house.
