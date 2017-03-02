Castle Mountain reports 700 cm of cumulative snowfall so far this season

|Castle Mountain Resort photo
According to a press release, Castle Mountain Resort is the first Alberta ski area to hit 700 cm of snowfall for the 2016-2017 ski season, after 15 cm of snow fell on the evening of February 28 and through the subsequent overnight hours, “With more than 2 meters of base, at mid-mountain, we’re looking forward to a great spring at Castle Mountain” said Jason Crawford, Sales and Marketing Manager at Castle Mountain Resort. “We’ve been picking up 10 cm’s or so each and every day, for the past week or so, which is translating into great conditions.” Castle is expected to pick up an additional 25 to 40 cm from now through next Monday.
