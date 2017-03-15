Castle Parks – local citizens’ democratic right to speak

- Also: Municipal District of Pincher Creek Citizens’ Statement for the Castle Parks
A threat to disrupt the reading of a ‘Citizens’ Statement for the Castle Parks’ to the MD of Pincher Creek Council by an OHV advocate has shown the dark underbelly of political intimidation by some (but not all) in this minority recreation user group. Local people, including some members of the Castle-Crown Wilderness Coalition, small business owners, non-motorized recreationists and ranchers in support of the Citizens’ Statement decided that for the sake of safety and protecting regular folks from harassment, the presentation to the MD of Pincher Creek Council on March 14th would be done by one spokesperson, accompanied by a few others for support.
In the ongoing debate over the Castle Parks and, in particular, the issue of the OHV phase-out, it is important to understand that the OHV lobby has been consulted, and often. All through the Draft Castle Management Plan process, through multiple planning meetings and workshops, and through the public input mechanisms provided by the Government of Alberta – they have had their say.
It is time to hear from others - the quiet majority of Albertans.
To provide the MD of Pincher Creek Council a better understanding of the diversity of opinions on the Castle Parks, the Citizens’ Statement gives voice to Albertans who are in favour of the Castle Parks, who want to have this unique and important area protected – for critical source water, for quiet nature- based recreation, for threatened species such as westslope cutthroat trout, and for the substantial economic diversification opportunities that come with a well-managed parks system.
Municipal District of Pincher Creek Citizens’ Statement for the Castle Parks
As citizens of the MD of Pincher Creek and area, we are here today to make a statement in support of the Castle Parks. It has come to our attention that statements made by the MD of Pincher Creek to the Government of Alberta on our behalf do not reflect our views. We request that the MD Council reflect our views in this matter:
1. We support and commend the Government of Alberta for using evidence-based decision-making to legally protect the myriad values in the Castle Parks. The need to protect the Castle Parks is not new to the MD of PC Council. The recommendations for protecting and sustaining our environment and source-water watersheds for the benefit of all go back to at least 1974.
2. We support and commend the Government of Alberta for working with indigenous groups to explore how the parks can be managed cooperatively.
3. We support and commend the Government of Alberta for a quick phase-out of OHV use in the Castle Parks.
4. We support and commend the Government of Alberta in bringing forward the Castle Tourism Strategy that will provide economic diversification opportunities for all communities in the area of the Castle Parks. The Castle Parks have the
potential to be a cornerstone of economic diversification and sustainability in this area – it is time to embrace them.
5. We encourage the Government of Alberta to engage a full spectrum of recreational users to develop and implement environmentally-sound land-use and recreation management standards for public lands along the East Slopes.
If you are in favour of the Castle Parks and Citizens’ Statement – your voice is needed. Please take the time to let the Government of Alberta know your views – fill out the Castle Parks survey at albertaparks.ca/consult.
Connie Simmons
MD of Pincher Creek resident
