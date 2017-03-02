Chinook Boys Basketball update

|Dragons vs Sabres
January and February results:
January 11 - CHS edged NCS 71-69
January 11 - Dragons defeated Panthers by a wide margin
January 11 - Kainai defeat Halton Hawks by a wide margin
January 30 - J.T. Foster edged Coalhurst 73-72
January 30 - Sabres defeated Kainai 65-55
February 1 - Dragons defeated Coalhurst 67-59
February 1 - Halton Hawks defeated County Central 68-49
February 1 - NCS defeated CNP by a wide margin
February 8 - Nanton Knights defeated Vulcan Hawks by a wide margin
February 13- Dragons defeated J.T. Foster 88-72
February 13 - Coalhurst defeated Halton Hawks by a wide margin
February 12 - Kainai defeated Crowsnest Pass bt a wide margin
February 13 - Sabres defeat Piikani by a wide margin
February 14 - Dragons defeated Nobleford 72-61
February 15 - J.T. Foster defeated Nobleford 83-77
February 15 - Crowsnest Pass defeated Piikani 67-48
February 15 - Coalhurst edged Kainai 70-67
February 16 - J.T. Foster defeated Piikani 82-61
February 15 - Livingstone defeated Vulcan by a wide margin
February 27 - J.T. Foster defeated Halton Hawks 73-52
February 27 - Nobleford defeated Kainai 90-83
February 27 - Dragons defeated Vulcan 80-73
February 28 - County Central defeated Piikani 81-67
February 28 - Sabres defeated Dragons 64-44
Dragons defeat Panthers
On January 11 St. Michael's Dragons hosted the Crowsnest Pass Panthers at the Dale Wentz Memorial Gymnasium. The Dragons won by a wide margin. Toppys Dragons scorers were Mitchell Zoratti (20pts), Calvin Cooley (10pts), and Tyler Gerber (8pts). Top Panthers scorers were C. Miskulin (10pts), L. Wall (7pts), and E. Wall (5pts). K. Ryden was Player of the Game for the Panthers. Tyler Gerber and Ben Cooley were Players of the Game for the Dragons.
Sabres defeat Kainai
On January 30 the Livingstone Sabres hosted Kainai, winning 65-55. Top Sabres scorers were Jonathan Erickson (19pts). Quinlan Connelly-Engel (13pts), and Brock Gatzky (8pts).
Dragons defeat Coalhurst
Halton Hawks defeat County Central
On February 1 Halton's Hawks hosted Vulcan's County Central Hawks. Halton won 68-49. Top scorers for Halton were Jack Mitchell (18pts), Logan Kaack (12pts), and Craig Oliver (9pts). Top scorers for Vulcan were Brandon Griffin (22pts), Bailey M. (10pts), and Corbie Chase (6pts). Halton Players of the Game were Connor Ney and Jack Mitchell. Vulcan Players of the Game were Brandon Griffin and Nolan Cockwell.
Dragons defeat J.T. Foster
On February 13 St. Michael's Dragons travelled to Nanton to play J.T. Foster's Knights. The Dragons won 88-72. Top scorers for the Dragons were Mitchell Zoratti (21pts), Isaiah (17pts), and Calvin Cooley (12pts). Top scorers for the Knights were Nelson (17pts), John (16pts) and Ben (13pts). Ben Wallace was Player of the Game for the Knights, and Mitchell Zoratti was Player of the Game for the Dragons.
Coalhurst defeats Halton Hawks
On February 13 Coalhurst hosted the Halton Hawks. Coalhurst won by a wide margin. Top scorers for Coalhurst were Lincoln Mckinnon, Shawn Reum, and Collin Williams. Top scorers for the Hawks were Ryan Plante, Jack Mitchell, Lloyd Lybbert, and Connor Ney. Lincoln Mckinnon was Player of the Game for Coalhurst and Ryan Plante was Player of the Game for the Hawks.
Dragons defeat Noble Central
On February 14 Noble Central hosted St. Michael's Dragons. The Dragons won 72-61. Top scorers for Noble Central were Bryce Segboer (28pts). Joe Wolff (10 pts), and Dominick Jones (10 pts). Top scorers for the Dragons were Mitchell Zoratti (17pts), Dexter Obrique (14pts), and Michael Svab (8pts). Bryce Segboer and Dominick Jones were Players of the Game for Nobleford. Dexter Obrique and Mitchell Zorattti were Players of the Game for the Dragons.
Livingstone defeats Vulcan
J.T. Foster defeats Hawks
On February 27 Halton's Hawks hosted J.T. Foster's Knights. The Knights won 73-52. Top scorers for the Hawks were Logan Kaack (18pts), Deloy Mackenzie (12pts), and Jack Mitchell (10pts). Top scorers for the Knights were Tyler Jones (24pts), John Solatorio (15pts), and Nelson O'Donnell (13pts). Logan Kaack was Player of the Game for the Hawks. Ben Wallace and Nelson O'Donnell were Players of the Game for the Knights.
Dragons defeat Vulcan
On Febrary 27 St. Michael's Dragons travelled to Vulcan, where they narrowly defeated the Hawks 80-73. Top scorers for Vulcan were Bailey McCreadie, Brandon Griffin, and Kaden Kaiser. Top scorers for the Dragons were Ben Cooley, Calvin Cooley, and Tyler Gerber.
Sabres defeat Dragons
Last weekend the Dragons defeated the Sabres at the annual Halton Hawks Classic tournament, and were hoping for a repeat, but it wasn't to be on February 28. The Sabres won this game 64-44 on the Dragons' court. Top Dragons scorers were Mitchell Zoratti (15pts), Michael Svab (13pts), and Calvin Cooley (8pts). Top scorers for the Sabres were Brady Douglas (28pts), Jonathan Erickson (21pts), and Ty Anctil (6pts). Michael Svab was Player of the Game for the Dragons. Brady Douglas and Jonathan Erickson were Players of the Game for the Sabres.
Hawks defeat Piikani
On March 1 Matthew Halton's Hawks travelled to Piikani. The Hawks won this game 76-59. Tio scorers for Piikani were Byron North Peigan. Trent Grier, and Josh Big Sorrel Horse. Top scorers for the Hawks were Jack Mitchell, Logan Kcack, and Ryan Plante. Byron North Peigan was Player of the Game for Piikani and Jack Mitchell was Player of the Game for the Hawks.
Dragons vs Sabres photos:
Stats courtesy of http://chinookbasketball.weebly.com
