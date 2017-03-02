Chinook Girls Basketball update

|St. Michael's Dragons vs Kainai JV
January and February Girls results
January 11 - Coalhurst defeated Nobleford 44-32
January 11 - Dragons defeated Pandas by a wide margin (story below)
January 11 - Kainai defeated Halton Hawks by a wide margin
Januiary 16 - Kainai JV defeated Nobleford 41-26
January 30 - Coalhurst defeated J.T. Foster by a wide margin
January 30 - Kainai SV defeated Kainai JV by a wide margin
February 1 - Coalhurst defeated St. Michael's Dragons 57-43
February 1 - Halton Hawks defeated County Central Hawks 50-35
February 1 - NCS defeated Pandas 54-37
February 8 - CCHS defeated Nanton by a wide margin
February 8 - CNP Pandas edged Kainai JV 43-42
February 13 - Dragons defeated J.T. Foster 50-36
February 13 - Halton Hawks edged Coalhurst 34-33
February 13 - Kainai SV defeated CNP Panthers by a wide margin
February 14 - Dragons defeated Noble Central 58-30
February 15 - Kainai SV defeated Coalhurst by a wide margin
February 15 - Nobleford defeated J.T. Foster by a wide margin
February 15 - Vulcan defeated Kainai JV 43-29
February 27 - Halton Hawks defeated J.T. Foster by a wide margin
February 27 - Kainai defeated Noble Central by a wide margin
February 27 - Dragons defeated Vulcan 57-47
February 28 - Dragons defeated Kainai JV by a wide margin
Dragons defeat Pandas and Panthers
Halton Hawks defeat County Central Hawks
On February 1 Pincher Creeek's Matthew Halton Senior Girls Hawks hosted Vulcan's County Central Hawks. Halton emerged victorious, 50-35. Top scorer for Pincher Creek was Miranda Van Loon with 10 points. Pincher Creek's Lucy Gerrand, Madi Whitehead, and Alisha Stevenson scored 9 points each. Top Vulcan scorers were Destiny Gammel (11pts), and Sabryna Martin and Jordan Tharle with 6 points each. Halton Players of the Game were Dakoda Bruder and Lucy Gerrand. Vulcan Players of the Game were Destiny Gammel and Sabrina Martin.
Dragons defeat J.T. Foster
On February 13 St. Michael's Dragons SV Girls travelled to Nanton, defeating the Knights 50-36. Top scorers for Nanton were Brianna (14pts), Shayna (9pys), and Erinn (6pts). Top Dragons scorers were Olivia (20pts), Sydney (15pts), and Madison (7pts) Nanton Player of the Game was Shayna. Dragons Player of the Game was Olivia Citrigno.
Halton Hawks edge Coalhurst 34-33
On February 13 Matthew Halton's SV Girls Hawks travelled to Coalhurst, where they defeated the Crusaders 34-33. Top scorers for Coalhurst were Megan Hrenchuk, Sarah Ann Walker, Emily Doherty, and Tianna Johnson. Top scorers for the Hawks were Lucy Gerrand, Alisha Stevenson, and Leigh Erickson. Megan Hrenchuk was Player of the Game for Coalhurst and Lucy Gerrand was Player of the Game for the Hawks.
Dragons defeat Noble Central
On February 14 St. Michael's Dragons Girls travelled to Nobleford, where they defeated Noble Central 58-40. Top scorers for the Blades were 4 Brittany (12pts), Jayme (6pts), and Erica (5pts). Top Dragons scorers were Sydney (16pts), Abby (14pts), and Olivia (11pts). Brittany was Noble Central's Player of the Game. Sydney Bruder was Player of the Game for the Dragons.
Halton Hawks defeat J.T. Foster
On February 27 Matthew Halton's Hawks Girls hosted J.T. Foster. The Hawks won by a wide margin. Top scorers for the Hawks were Lucy Gerrand (18pts), Leigh Erickson (11pts), and Madi Whitehead (8pts). Lucy Gerrand was also named Player of the Game.
Dragons defeat Vulcan
On February 27 St. Michael's Dragons Girls travelled to Vulcan, winning 57-47. Top scorers for Vulcan were Jenna Griffin, Destiny Gammel, and Sydney Mix. Top Dragons scorers were Abby Smith, Ashton Kootenhayoo, and Sydney Bruder.
Dragons defeat Kainai JV
On February 28 St. Michael's Dragons Girls hosted their Kainai JV counterparts at the Dale Wentz Memorial Gymnasium. The Dragons won by a wide margin. Top scorers for the Dragons were Natalie Krizan (14pts), Abby Smith (14pts), and Bree Yellowhorn (12pts). Top scorers for Kainai were L. Plume (6pts), C. Shot Bothsides (6pts), and A. Red Crow (4pts). L. Plume was Player of the Game for Kainai. Natalie Krizan and Abby Smith were players of the game for the Dragons.
