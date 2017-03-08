Combined Dragon/Sabres SV Boys Volleyball team honoured for Provincial Bronze and Sportsmanship achievements

2016/17 Dragons SV Boys Volleyball team with Sportsmanship banner
The team participated as Dragons in the Alberta Schools' Athletic Assoctiation (ASAA) 2A Boys Provincial Tournament, held November 24 - 26 at Black Diamond's Oilfields High School. Central Alberta High School earned first place, Rundle College earned second place, and the Dragons earned third place.
St. Michael's Principal Don Kuchison, St. Michael's Athletic Director / team Coach Tyler Speelman, Ethan Choi, Michael Svab, Mitchell Zoratti, Calvin Cooley, Tyler Gerber, Adam Sundberg, Ben Cooley, Taite Jessen, Brady Douglas, Chad Bosquet, Jonathan Erickson, Ty Anctil, Elijah Lowry, Eric Grier, Livingstone School Principal Chad Jensen
Durning the banner presentation ceremony on February 28 St. Michael's Principal Don Kuchison spoke of the longstanding friendly rivalry between the two schools, which was highlighted by the fact that after the ceremony many of the former volleyball teammates were to split into their respective teams to play what in essence was game two of a three game basketball showdown between the Dragons and the Sabres. Livingstone Principal Chad Jensen also spoke, thanking St. Michael's for welcoming his students and helping to present the awards. One of the team captains, Tyler Gerber of St. Michael's, thanked the parents and fans for their support. It's really hard to go to a game without any fans, but we never had that problem," said Gerber. "You're half the team and it means a lot, and it's a lot of fun with your guys there and it wouldn't be anything without you."
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.