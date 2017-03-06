RCMP have charged Bryce Yates Burles age 22 with one count of Mischief under $5000.00, one count of Mischief over $5000.00 and possession of stolen property over $5000.00. Burles was released by the Justice of a Peace to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on March 7, 2017.
Monday, March 6, 2017
Damage to motel and theft of truck in Pincher Creek
RCMP have charged Bryce Yates Burles age 22 with one count of Mischief under $5000.00, one count of Mischief over $5000.00 and possession of stolen property over $5000.00. Burles was released by the Justice of a Peace to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on March 7, 2017.
