Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Dentalworks requires a temporary Registered Dental Assistant

Temporary Registered Dental Assistant required at the Pincher Creek office. 
Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. 

Email resumes to pc@dentalworks.ca or drop off at the Dental clinic located at 746 Main Street above Pincher Office Products, upstairs through the back entrance.

