Pages
Home
Recent
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Education
Governance
Comment
Rural
Faith
Ads
Contact
FireSmart
Weather
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Dentalworks requires a temporary Registered Dental Assistant
(ad)
Temporary Registered Dental Assistant required at the Pincher Creek office.
Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Email resumes to
pc@dentalworks.ca
or drop off at the Dental clinic located at 746 Main Street above Pincher Office Products, upstairs through the back entrance.
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home
Infinite Scroll
Infinite Scroll