Dewey (Todd) Starzyk charged with breaching release conditions

RCMP Pincher Creek charged Dewey (Todd) Starzyk age 53 with one count of breaching his recognizance and one count of possession of a scheduled substance. He is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court March 7, 2017.
Background: On February 8, 2017 RCMP Pincher Creek arrested and charged Dewey (Todd) Starzyk, age 53 with multiple offences in relation to a shots fired call at his residence in Pincher Creek. Starzyk was taken into custody after a stand off with the RCMP Emergency Response Team. He was released by a Justice of the Peace with numerous conditions.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.