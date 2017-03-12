Does God care

Then all of a sudden a man showed up on the scene and was able to convince the evil king to let the people go, at first he resisted but this man was able to show the king that God did care for His people and had not forgotten them, plus wanted to demonstrate His love for them. In the process of this God used a man to free His people from being slaves under the evil king. God demonstrated even there what lengths He go through to save His people.
Today it looks no different, we are all slaves to our debt, our busy schedules, our jobs, and then some. We look around from time to time looking to see where God is, and if we are honest sometimes we wonder where He is. In that though we not only wonder where He is but we also begin to wonder if He even cares about us. The truth is He does and He showed us how much by giving us the greatest gift of all time and it cost Him everything; it cost Him His son. God cares so much for you and for me that He did not spare anything even to the point of giving us His son to pay the penalty for us that we could not pay. God showed how much He cared by allowing Jesus to pay for us, be beaten for us, and now mediate for us. God tore the veil and by doing so opened up the channels for us to know Him, and for us to see just how much He loves us.
Where are you today, do you know that God loves you, and cares for you. He also wants to have a relationship with you like none other, Jesus died so that we could be free, and know He cares and He asks that we ask for forgiveness and acknowledge Him as Lord and Savior. If God never did anything else for us to show He cares sacrificing His son would be enough.
So through all of our days, ups and downs it is important to know how much you are loved, God loves you and we at Vertical Church love you.
If you are looking for family and a place where you can connect we would like to invite you to join us at Vertical Church, 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd 10:30am every Sunday.
You Are Loved
