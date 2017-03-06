Weather

Monday, March 6, 2017

Dragons Boys and Kainai Girls earn gold at 2017 Chinook League Post Season Basketball Tournament

The 2017 Chinook Basketball League Post Season Tournament and Awards Banquet was held last weekend, with games at St. Michael's and Matthew Halton School. St. Michael's Dragons Boys and Kainai's Warrior Girls earned Gold. Livingstone's Sabres Boys and Matthew Halton's Hawks Girls earned Silver. We'll update with a full story soon, but in the meantime here's our videos from the weekend.

Boys Final - Dragons vs Sabres

Girls Final Kainai vs Halton Hawks


 Girls Dragons vs Vulcan, Kainai, and Coalhurst

Boys Dragons vs CNP and Kainai

Boys Kainai vs Blades and Trojans

 Boys Halton Hawks vs Vulcan Hawks

Girls Halton Hawks vs Blades and Crusaders

Boys Trojans vs Knights and Sabres

Girls Kainai vs CNP and Coalhurst

