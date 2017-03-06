Dragons Boys and Kainai Girls earn gold at 2017 Chinook League Post Season Basketball Tournament
The 2017 Chinook Basketball League Post Season Tournament and Awards Banquet was held last weekend, with games at St. Michael's and Matthew Halton School. St. Michael's Dragons Boys and Kainai's Warrior Girls earned Gold. Livingstone's Sabres Boys and Matthew Halton's Hawks Girls earned Silver. We'll update with a full story soon, but in the meantime here's our videos from the weekend.
