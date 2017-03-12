Dragons Boys and Kainai Girls win Chinook League's 2017 Post Season Tournament

|Boys Gold - St. Michael's Dragons
|Girls Gold - Kainai Lady Warriors
|Girls Silver - Halton Hawks
|Boys Silver - Livingstone Sabres
|Boys Bronze - Kainai Warriors
Crowsnest Consolidated High School (Pandas and Panthers)
Livingstone School, Lundbreck (Sabres)
St Michael's High School, Pincher Creek (Dragons)
Matthew Halton High School, Pincher Creek (MHHS Hawks)
Piikani School (not present at tournament)
Kainai High School (Warriors, Lady Warriors, JV)
F.P. Walshe High School, Fort Macleod (Flyers)
J.T. Foster High School, Nanton (Knights)
County Central High School, Vulcan (CCHS Hawks)
Noble Central School, Nobleford (Blades)
Coalhurst High School (Trojans, Crusaders)
(photos and video - C. Davis, T. Lucas. Photos - Kim Jorgenson. Stats - Randy Whitehead and numerous volunteers)
THE GAMES:
Boys - MHHS Hawks defeated CCHS Hawks by a wide margin.
Boys - Hawks vs Hawks
Hawks vs Hawk
Top Hawks scorer - Logan Kaack 9 pts
Top Sabres scorers - Eric Smyth 21 pts, Elish Lowry 12 pts, Cole Schweb 10 pts, Quinlan Connelly-Engel 10 pts
Boys Dragons vs Panthers and Warriors
Boys - STM Dragons 68, CNP Panthers 46Top Panthers scorers - Conner G. 14 pts, Colton M. 11 pts
Top Dragons scorers - Mitchell Zoratti 19 pts, Taite Jessen 19 pts
Girls - MHHS Hawks vs Blades and Crusaders
Girls - MHHS Hawks 39, Noble Blades 36
Top Blades scorer - Jayme 18 pts
Top Hawks scorers - Alisha Stevenson 8 pts, Lucy Gerrand 7 pts
|Hawks vs Blades
Lady Warriors vs Pandas and Crusaders
Girls - KHS Lady Warriors defeated CNP Pandas by a wide margin
Top Pandas scorer - Ashley 7 pts
Top Lady Warriors scorers - Darcia 16 pts, Taylor 12 pts, Maggie 11 pts
Girls - CHS Crusaders 38, Kainai JV 31
Top Kainai JV scorer - Carly Shot Both Sides 10 pts
Top Crusaders scorers - Sheila 13 pts, Megan 10 pts
Girls SV Dragons vs Vulcan, Kainai, and Coalhurst
Girls - STM Dragons defeated CCHS Hawks by a wide margin
Top Hawks scorers - D. Gamel 17 pts, C. Puzey 10 ptsTop Dragons scorers - Madison Arnold 26 pts, Abby Smith 14 pts, Sydney Bruder 13 pts, Olivia Citrigno 12 pts
Boys: Warriors vs Blades and Trojans
Boys - KHS Warriors 85, Noble Blades 79
Top Blades scorers - Bryce 36 pts, Simon 16 pts
Top Warriors scorers - Wyatt 26 pts, Shane 14 pts
|Warriors vs Blades
Boys - CHS Trojans 80, JTF Knights 71
Top Knights scorers - John 18 pts, Tyler 14 pts, Ried 11 pts, Brandon M. 11 pts
Top Trojans scorers - Lincoln 30 pts, Hunter 23 pts
Boys - Trojans vs Knights and Sabres
Girls - MHHS Hawks vs Blades and Crusaders
Girls - MHHS Hawks 34, CHS Crusaders 32
Top Crusaders scorer - Megan 8 pts
Top Hawks scorer - Lucy Gerrand 14 pts
|Girls MHHS Hawks vs Crusaders
Girls - KHS Lady Warriors defeated STM Dragons by a wide margin
Top Dragons scorers - Abby Smith 14 pts, Ashton Kootenhayoo 10 ptsTop Lady Warriors scorers - Maggie 18 pts, Darcia 16 pts
|Lady Warriors vs Dragons
Boys - Trojans vs Knights and Sabres
Crusaders top scorer - Hunter 8 pts
Sabres top scorers - Elisha Lowry 12 pts, Brady Douglas 12 pts, Brock Gatzky 11 pts
|Sabres vs Trojans
Top Warriors scorers - Tyreece 16 pts, Cabe 14 pts, Wyatt 11 pts
Top Dragons scorers - Mitchell Zoratti 21 pts, Michael Svab 18 pts, Calvin Cooley 15 pts
Crusaders top scorer - Megan 11 pts
Dragons top scorer - Olivia Citrigno 14 pts
Top Crusaders scorers - Collin 17 pts, Shawn 14 pts, Lincoln 14 pts
Top Warriors scorer - Wyatt 29 pts
The Coalhurst Crusaders finished the regular season ranked 9th in the ASAA 1A boys rankings.
Top Hawks scorer - Beyonce Crow Shoe 8 pts
Top Lady Warriors scorers - Darcia 13 pts, Jaidii 10 pts
Girls Final - Lady Warriors vs MHHS Hawks
|Lady Warriors vs Halton Hawks
Game 16: Boys Final - STM Dragons 58, LHS Sabres 50
The Dragons upset the Sabres to earn Gold and become the Chinook League's 2017 Boys Champions. Silver for the Sabres. It was the third game in eight days between these two fiery teams. The Dragons defeated the Sabres 52-47 in the Hawks Classic final on February 25. On February 28 the Sabres defeated the Dragons in a regular season make-up game 64-44 at the St. Michael's gym. The Sabres finished the regular season at the top of the Chinook League and the 1A Boys ASAA provincial rankings. The Dragons finished the regular season second in the Chinook League rankings and third int the 1a Boys ASAA provincial rankings.
|Boys Final - Dragons vs Sabres
Boys Final - Dragons vs Sabres
~
Graduating Dragons
Isaak Bustard, Dexter Obrique, Mitchell Zoratti, Michael Svab, Adam Sundberg, Calvin Cooley, Levi Root
